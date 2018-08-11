Ex-forest guard murdered in Machinga

Police at Liwonde in Machinga are hunting for criminals who have brutally murdered a retired forest guard.

The deceased Alick Chimwaza, 65, was a retired forest guard who was living at Molipa in the area of Traditional Authority Nsanama in the district.

According to Machinga police deputy spokesperson Ngwashape Msume, on 4th August, 2018 Chimwaza left Molipa for Liwonde NBS Bank where he went to withdraw an unspecified amount of money and on his way back he went on a drinking spree at Molipa Trading Centre and did not go back to his house.

Nsume said in the morning hours of 5th August, the man was found unconscious along an earth road and in a pool of blood, with an open wound on the neck. Both eyes were also found stabbed with a sharp object.

Upon discovery, the victim was rushed to Machinga District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are hunting for the murderers and are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to their nearest Police formation.

The deceased Alick Chimwaza was coming from Kaluma village, in the area of Traditional Authority Nsanama in the same district of Machinga.