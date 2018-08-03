CSOs happy with Mutharika’s Global Fund role

A joint initiative of Civil Society Organization (CSOs) on health in Malawi has expressed support for President Peter Mutharika following his appointment as a champion of the Global Fund 6th replenishment campaign.

In a statement Wednesday, the CSOs say the appointment of Mutharika is a sign of his commitment towards issues of health more especially HIV/AIDS.

CSOs that have signed the statement include Ufulu Wanga, Eye of the Child, Mzuzu Youth Association.

The CSOs thanked the country’s president for accepting the position saying that he has shown interest in the fight against the pandemic.

“The acceptance of the president is the translation of the high level political will by the government of Malawi to combat Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and Malaria in the country,” they explained.

According to the organisations, Mutharika’s role is an opportunity for the CSOs to bring awareness to government on the need to sustain the gains Malawi has achieved from Global Fund and many other developmental partners.

They made a commitment that they support the initiative by mobilising other networks and appealing to other donors to support the campaign.

The CSOs however made it clear that the initiative is not involved in any way with local politics including the position of the president and have promised to support Mutharika on real issues not local politics.

Last week, rights activists asked Global Fund to reverse Mutharika’s appointment saying he is at the helm of a corrupt administration.