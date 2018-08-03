Chamisa to challenge Zimbabwe election results

President of MDC Alliance in Zimbabwe Nelson Chamisa has vowed to challenge the results of the July 30 election in which Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has been named victor.

Briefing the media, Chamisa said that the results are not true since the elections were rigged and proper measures will be made to block the results announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

“I am asking Mr Mnangagwa that he must not accept the corrupted results. We will pursue all necessary measures to negate the results. We will be challenging a number of the results,” Chamisa said.

He added that it’s strange that the results of the elections were announced in the middle of night.

So far, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Ramaphosa for ascending to the higher office of Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa has asked people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome for the good of the country.

“Congratulations to His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as President of Zimbabwe. We urge the people of Zimbabwe to accept the outcome of the election, or follow the legal route should they wish to challenge it. We look forward to great working relations with you,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has since promised the Zimbabweans a new Zimbabwe and has thanked them for trusting him.

“Thank you Zimbabwe! I am humbled to be elected President of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe.

Though we may have been divided at the polls, we are united in our dreams. This is a new beginning. Let us join hands, in peace, unity & love, & together build a new Zimbabwe for all,” he said.

The elections are the first since former president Robert Mugabe was booted out last year.