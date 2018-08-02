SA police minister to fetch stolen cars in Malawi

South African Police Minister has said he will come to Malawi to fetch vehicles which were stolen from South Africa.

According to the minister Bheki Cele, there are at least 300 cars in Malawi which were stolen from the Rainbow nation.

He told reporters at a press briefing that thieves steal at least 22,000 cars in South Africa every year.

“Most of them are taken over our borders to neighbouring countries. Malawi has 300 of these vehicles, many of the cars are stolen from Gauteng,” Cele said.

The minister added that he recently went to Mozambique where he saw luxury vehicles with Gauteng registration numbers.

He said: ”They do not even change the number plates there…I wont tell you who drives them, but I can tell you that a lot of the stolen Gauteng cars are being driven freely in the streets of Maputo with no problem. I will be meeting with authorities there soon to attend to this issue.”