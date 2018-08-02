Mzuzu city MP dumps DPP

Mzuzu City Member of Parliament (MP) Leonard Njikho has dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and is now an independent legislator.

Njikho who won the Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate joined the ruling DPP after the 2014 elections.

Reports which Malawi24 could not independently verify say the MP will join United Transformation Movement (UTM).

According to the reports, the legislator will be welcomed to the movement on Saturday when Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Saulosi Chilima who is also leader of UTM will be launching the movement in the North.

Malawi Congress Party Regional Governor for Mzimba and Mzuzu Osborne Shela has also joined UTM.