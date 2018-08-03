Devotion: Driving wheel controlling your life

For we all stumble in many ways. If someone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect individual, able to control the entire body as well.

And if we put bits into the mouths of horses to get them to obey us, then we guide their entire bodies.

Look at ships too: Though they are so large and driven by harsh winds, they are steered by a tiny rudder wherever the pilot’s inclination directs.

So too the tongue is a small part of the body, yet it has great pretensions. Think how small a flame sets a huge forest ablaze(James 3:2-5).

Some people including Born Again Christians say “If God wants me to be rich, I will be rich. If He wants me to be poor then I can’t avoid it. If he wants me sick I will be sick. If he wants me to die then I will die.”

However this is a wrong confession. God does not allow his children to suffer. The devil is the one who comes to kill, steal and destroy (John 10:10) whether your health, job, family and all things that you have.

Death itself is an enemy of God (1 Cor 15:26) and God cannot unite with His enemy. To think that God is planning evil is ignorance of the Word. People want to attribute everything to God so that when it fails, they should blame God for failing them.

Bible says in Matthews 18:18(GNT) “And so I tell you what you prohibit on earth will be prohibited in heaven and what you permit on earth will be permitted in heaven”. The scripture shows us here that heaven is responding to what the earth is controlling.

God is the Overall Incharge,but it is us who are controlling. If you don’t permit it in your life, nobody will force it on you. The devil can’t force it even God himself respects the human permission and can’t force it on you. Its your responsibility to permit or prohibit things on earth and heaven will honor that.

In our opening scripture in James3:2-5 The Bible shows us that we control by the tongue. If you do not stumble in what you say, you are a perfect individual, able to control the entire body and the course of your life. Horses are controlled by bits, ships are controlled by rudder. Human course is controlled by the tongue.

Where your tongue goes, your life goes there. Learn to speak good and see how your life will be. Even in the midst of trouble learn to speak good.

Don’t speak trouble.Job 22:29″ When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.”

Job himself tells us that all his trouble was a result of what he was saying. He was restless and he spoke fear and trouble came as a result of that.Job 3:25-26 KJV* “For the thing which I greatly feared is come upon me, and that which I was afraid of is come unto me. I was not in safety, neither had I rest, neither was I quiet; yet trouble came.”

In the book of 2 Kings 4 there is a beautiful story of a woman who prohibited death. 2 Kings 4:26″Now, run to meet her and ask her, ‘Are you well? Are your husband and the boy well?'” She told Gehazi, “Everything’s fine.”

The Woman prohibited death from reigning in her son and permitted life to the child by her positive confession and she received it. Use your tongue both for prohibiting non desired and permitting the desired. Remember death and life are in the tongue( Pro18:21) kill what you don’t desire in your life and give life to what you desire to flourish.

Prayer

Dear Heavenly father. I thank you for the tongue you gave me in this day I permit(say the good things)…. And I prohibit(say all undesirable)… In the name of Jesus. Amen

