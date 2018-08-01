PP hails UDF for holding convention

With days for opposition People’s Party (PP) to hold its elective indaba, the party has applauded United Democratic Front (UDF) for holding its convention that has witnessed Atupele Muluzi being elected unopposed as the party’s torchbearer.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, PP General Secretary Ibrahim Matola said UDF deserves praise for the convention currently underway in Blantyre at Comes a Hall.

“To organize a convention is not an easy thing, let me applaud the speakers for their speeches that are aimed to build the nation,” said Matola.

He further congratulated Muluzi for his position and for the new plans the UDF president has promised to implement once ushered into power in next year’s election.

Addressing the gathering after being declared president, Muluzi who is also Minister of Health said he is eying to boost the tourism sector and create more job opportunities.

PP is scheduled to hold its convention on 30th to 31st August, 2018, in Blantyre city.