Police arrest illegal vendors, touts in special operation

A police operation conducted by female officers in Blantyre led to the arrest of 43 illegal vendors and minibus touts.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the exercise was named Female Police Officers Day (FEMPOD).

Nkhwazi said the operation was led by Station Officer for Blantyre Police Mercy Msonkho Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who engaged the female police officers in a number of activities such as patrols, sweepings, manning roadblocks, traffic checks and sensitisations.

Out of the 43 people who were arrested on the day, 20 were charged with illegal vending while 23 were charged with touting.

The Blantyre Magistrates Court through Senior Resident Magistrate Chipofya fined the 23 to pay K10,000 fine each for touting.

On the other hand, his worship Senior Resident Magistrate Mvula slapped the 20 others with K5,000 fine each for illegal vending.

Meanwhile, police say all the 43 suspects have managed to pay the fines and they have since been released.

FEMPOD was set aside to provide a platform for the female police officers to showcase their effectiveness in the profession without involving their male counterparts and only Police formations in the Southern Region of Malawi participated.