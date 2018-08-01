Chilima was right about K1.9 billion fuel theft – ESCOM

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says a syndicate involving its workers and security guards stole fuel worth K1.9 billion, confirming claims made by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

During a United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally on Sunday, Chilima said fuel meant for generators was stolen at ESCOM.

The utility supplier’s spokesperson Innocent Chitosi told the local media that G4S security guards, Aggreko technicians and an ESCOM stores clerk connived to steal the fuel between January and June this year.

ESCOM only realised something was wrong in June when the company established that it was buying a lot of fuel but not generating the required power.

“We [ESCOM], therefore, deployed our team to investigate the issue and discovered that there was a syndicate involving some Aggreko technicians, fuel tanker drivers, security guards and our stores clerk.

“This led to the arrest of a tanker driver from Rashy Motors, three G4S security guards and our stores clerk in Lilongwe. The suspects are currently on bail,” he said.

According to Chitosi, ESCOM has told Aggreko to account for the lost 3.8 million litres of fuel. He added that the electricity supplier has since introduced measures to prevent more loss of fuel.

Chilima will lead the UTM to the 2019 polls with the promise that he will root out corruption once elected.

On Sunday, he also revealed that government officials working at State House and Office of the President and Cabinet pressurised former ESCOM boss Evelyn Mwapasa to award a contract to a company that came fourth in the bidding process. According to Chilima, after Mwapasa refused she was transferred to another company.