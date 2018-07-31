Chilima asked to axe UTM members

Concerned members of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) have asked the party’s president Saulos Chilima to axe from the party some members who are accused of being involved in criminal activities.

The concerned members through a letter to Chilima said the UTM president should tell some of the senior members to stop associating themselves with the movement until they are cleared by the courts.

The concerned members mentioned UTM members such as Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, Ralph Kasambara, Richard Makondi and Louis Ngalande saying they are accused of being involved in illegal activities.

“Despite the popularity we are having still we have thought it wise to request you our president to make sure that what we are telling Malawians is the true reflection of what we have and we will be telling the nation when we happen to take government in 2019.

“We must be sure that every member in our grouping is and has no dent that will make our opponent to start enjoying propaganda towards our party,” the concerned members said.

Chilima launched the movement in the Southern Region on Sunday with the promise that his government will prioritise the fight against corruption.