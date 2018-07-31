Headteacher commits suicide after impregnating pupil

A woman and her ten children in Nkhotakota have been rendered helpless after their only breadwinner committed suicide over a sexual abuse scandal.

Twenty three years ago, the Malawi Government recruited Mr. Darwin Nkhoma as a primary school teacher. Over the years, Mr. Nkhoma rose through the ranks and became a headteacher.

According to Nkhunga police publicist in Nkhotakota Ignatius Esau, nine years ago Nkhoma was posted to Kaweluwelu primary school and during his stay at the school he started sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl whom he later impregnated (now three months old pregnant according to hospital documents).

“As bush fire, the news went rife around the area which later attracted the attention of activists who advocate for the advancement of girl-child education.

“On the morning of July 27, 2018 the activists visited the girl who later led them to the school where the actual ‘act’ took place.

Sensing danger that the activists might later report the matter to police, the 49-year-old headteacher in the middle of the night lied to his wife that he was to attend to goats outside their house but he never returned,” Esau said.

Two days later, Nkhoma who hailed from Kamphandika village in the area of Traditional Authority Kafuzila in the district was found hanging dead in a nearby forest and post-mortem singled out suffocation as the major cause of the his death.