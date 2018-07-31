Police recover stolen electronics, suspects nabbed

Police at Ndirande in Blantyre have arrested two men over a spate of breakings in Ndirande a couple of weeks ago.

Blantyre Police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi has confirmed the arrest of the two namely Matthews Chiutsa 21 of Mwanang’ombe village T/A Phambala in Ntcheu and James Mabvuto 19 of Gamulani village T/A Kapeni in Blantyre.

The publicist said these two suspects were apprehended as their detectives launched intensive investigations after they were acting on several complaints of theft of household items in the township.

Nkhwazi said the arrests led to the recovery of electronic household equipment believed to have been stolen from residents.

The recovered equipment include: two plasma television screens, two home theaters, one big television screen, two amplifiers, two DVD players, one big speaker and three heavy duty Airtel (network tower) batteries among others.

Nkhwazi said as of now the value of the recovered equipment is yet to be established. He urged people whose houses were broken into and household items stolen to check with Ndirande Police for identification.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of burglary contrary to section 309 and theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code.