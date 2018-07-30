Devotion: Be bold and courageous

Acts 4:13 “Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were uneducated, common men, they were astonished. And they recognized that they had been with Jesus.”

Do you have Christ in you? Do you walk with Him? Then let the world see your boldness and realise that you walk with Jesus.

Refuse anything to threatening you. To achieve your dreams and visions, you must be bold and courageous. Acknowledge the Lord is with you. Joshua 1:9 “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Pro 28:1 “The wicked flee when no one pursues; but the righteous are as bold as a lion.” Only the wicked should give up and flee. Only the wicked should flee when nobody is pursuing them. Don’t imitate the wicked. If you are a Child of God you need to be bold in everything.

Let no fear dictate your life.To be bold doesn’t mean there is nothing that threatens you. In this life there are many things that threaten. We don’t deny the fact that they exist, but we refuse them to dictate our life. #WE ARE ONLY DICTATED BY THE WORD OF GOD NOT FEAR#

If you are born again, let the Word of God dictate your life and nothing else. The Lion of Judah dwells in you and therefore be as bold as a lion. Whatever you find in the Word, do it without any fear. Let nothing or nobody stop you from doing it. Hebrews 13:6 “So we can confidently say, “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?”

Boldness, leads you to great and good results and success. Be bold and get the reward.Heb 10:35 “Therefore do not throw away your boldness, which has a great reward.”

Confession I am bold and courageous. I will not allow fear to dictate my life. The Lord is in me I will never fear. I will move forward with boldness and accomplish that which he wants me to accomplish. In Jesus Name.Amen