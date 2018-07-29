Cancer Survivors Quest donates to QECH children’s cancer ward

One of the country’s cancer fighting groups, Cancer Survivors Quest (CSQ), has donated several medical equipment to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital children’s cancer ward.

The donation was made on Friday morning in the children’s cancer ward at the institution by the CSQ director Chikulupiliro Ng’ombe.

The group donated drip stands, vital sign monitors, glucometers and other equipment all worth up to K2.4 million.

Ng’ombe said they thought of donating the cancer diagnosis machines at the ward to reduce some of the challenges the hospital was going through which include lack of some of equipment.

The director who was once diagnosed with cancer at the same ward and survived, said their organization sourced the money for the donation from Swiss Embassy and other international cancer organizations.

“To me I think cancer fight is personal. I was once diagnosed with cancer at this same ward in 1992 so coming here with the donation is just normal and it is part of me, that’s what I do on regular basis.

“We are looking at having the access to health care together with quality care to cancer patients. This is one of our biggest donations with funding from Swiss embassy and women in diaspora and it is worth K2.4 million,” explained Ng’ombe.

In her speech after the donation, nurse in-charge of the QECH children’s cancer ward Anizia Kamwendo said the donation has come in at a desired time claiming they were lacking all the equipment donated in the ward.

Kamwendo later thanked the Cancer Survivors Quest for being kind to bring such equipment to the facility.

CSQ whose founder is Ng’ombe was launched in 2011 and is one of the country’s active cancer fighting organization.