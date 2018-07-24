APM is not poor – Jeffrey

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey has dismissed claims that President Peter Mutharika connived with a businessman to siphon K145 million through the Police food ration deal saying the president is not poor.

Jeffrey said the accusations against the president are aimed at tarnishing Mutharika ahead of 2019 general elections in the country.

She further challenged that those wishing to campaign against Mutharika through negative coverage are not going to succeed.

“Kodi mumamuona ngati polofesa ndi mphawi? Koma muli ndi masewela (You think Professor [Mutharika] is poor? You are kidding),” said Jeffrey.

The DPP’s Secretary General further challenged that the party is to win the 2019 elections at all costs.

Mutharika is accused of corruption after he received K145 million from Pioneer Investment through a DPP account to which he is the only signatory.

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisations have written the Speaker of the National Assembly on the process of impeaching Mutharika.