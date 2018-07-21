NICE targeting first time voters

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust says it has spread its tentacles wide to ensure that as many first-time voters as possible register for the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Chiradzulu NICE district civic education officer Boniface Phiri said in an interview that his organization has embarked on massive voter registration campaigns.

“We are targeting over 180 000 eligible registrants which includes about 30 000 first time voters. We have noted that fewer young people take the effort to register for elections, so we want to introduce registration for voting to youths. Throughout we have organized a series of lectures, whistle stop rallies, school and church announcements as well as sports bonanzas,” he said.

He also underscored the significance of the youths to discuss and debate what they care about while considering why they should register to vote.

“NICE is providing the youths and the general public a platform to discuss all things to do with registering for elections. Our messages also include information on voting stations considering that some centres have been added, while others have moved to other wards or constituencies; who can register,” he said.

Phiri further explained that NICE is engaging chiefs and other local governance structures to encourage people to get involved in the campaign and support electoral registration efforts in their respective areas.

“We have deployed our volunteers in every village and corner of the district. These do non-funded activities and go down to the grassroots. The underlying principle of our campaign is to encourage citizens’ participation in the political and electoral process, through an inclusive and transparent registration process,” Phiri explained.

Chiradzulu falls in the 7th phase of voter registration which is scheduled for 8 October to 21 October 2018.