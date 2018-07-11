Bullets targeting four straight wins

Nyasa Big Bullets are targeting four wins in four games to hit 37 points at the end of the TNM Super League first round.

This has been confirmed by the club’s assistant coach Elia Kananji.

The People’s Team lie second in the league with 25 points, two behind leaders Silver Strikers who have played a game more.

To achieve the feat, Kananji says they are eyeing nothing but victories in all their four remaining first round fixtures.

The team’s assistant coach believes such a target is achievable as his team has recovered from the Airtel Top 8 final defeat at the hands of Blue Eagles earlier this month.

“We told the boys to put that setback at the back of their minds and concentrate on the task ahead. That indeed worked as we cruised past Tigers in the league last Sunday,” said Kananji.

He added that: “We believe that result has brought back the confidence in the team and will help us bag the remaining 12 points in the league. We are a club that dreams big by our nature and will do all we can to win all the four matches left to reach 37 points. I am not sure if that will be good enough for us to finish the round at the top, but I am convinced it will put us in a good position in our quest to win the title.”

Bullets have Red Lions, Mafco, Blue Eagles and Silver Strikers left to wrap up their first round business.

While the Lions and the Eagles will be BB’s visitors, the other two matches will be on the road.