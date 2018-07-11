Man arrested for being found with gun

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 28-year-old man identified as Innocent Harawa for being found in possession of a revolver without documents.

The incident occurred at Pep store within Mangochi Township.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi said Police detectives received a tip from members of the general public that the said suspect was in possession of the revolver and was offering it for sale at a price of K750,000.

Following the tip, the officers apprehended Innocent and recovered the rifle serial number 293698 with eleven live ammunitions.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the source of the rifle.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charge of being found in possession of firearm which is contrary to section 7 of Preservation of Public Security Act.

Innocent Harawa hails from Sumaili village in the area of traditional authority Jalasi in Mangochi.