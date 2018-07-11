CCJP wants Mutharika to return K145 million

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has called on President Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to return to Malawians the K145 million which they received from a businessman involved in the Police fraud.

In a statement today, the organisation says the office of President should also desist from making public political statements on the MK145 million issue in order to avoid politically influencing ACB.

“We further subscribe to calls from certain quarters demanding that the MK145 million should be returned to Malawians now that it is clear that the said donation is a product of corrupt practice,” says the statement signed by acting national CCJP coordinator Boniface Chibwana.

A leaked report by the ACB says Mutharika benefited from the proceeds of corruption by having MK145 million deposited into a DPP bank account for which he is the sole signatory.

The money was donated by businessman Zameer Karim shortly after he defrauded government of K466 million through a K2.3 billion contract to supply ration packs to police.

In its statement, CCJP has called for a clear and determined stance of the ACB on Mutharika’s alleged involvement in the fraud and has expressed hope that the bureau will take the matter to the court of law after investigations.

CCJP also says the bureau should expedite other corruption cases including those that involve senior politicians and influential government personalities.

“The rule of law should reign supreme in the fight against corruption in Malawi as demanded by the supreme law of the land,” CCJP says.

Moreover, CCJP has asked ACB to ensure transparency and accountability in its work while being cautious about the demands of justice and without compromising or jeopardizing its operations.