I am still in MCP – Kabwila

Member of Parliament for Salima North West constituency Jessie Kabwila on Monday assured her constituents that she is still a member of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

This follows the party’s decision to dissolve a constituency committee believed to be loyal to Kabwila.

Chiefs in Salima on Monday summoned Kabwila over misunderstandings that have engulfed the constituency following the setting up of a new committee.

Kabwila told the traditional leaders that she is still a member of the MCP.

“To be summoned by chiefs is something great. I don’t have to show my blood so that I should confirm if I am MCP member or not. If someone wants to know which party I belong to just come to Salima North West Constituency and they will hear from the people themselves. To me MCP is the party of my choice I belong to MCP and that is my stand,” said Kabwila.

Kabwila also commended the chiefs for the meeting saying this has portrayed that they are passionate about development issues.

She however asked the chiefs to alert people in their respective areas to go and register saying this is the only way for a better Malawi.

Group village headman Kachikopa said the meeting focused on the best ways of ending the wrangles and on how they can develop the constituency.

“We summoned our member of parliament so that she may explain her stand, as we have been hearing a lot of rumors that she has joined Democratic Progressive Party. So we have discussed the whole issue with her and she gives us vote of confidence that she is with us and still a member of Malawi Congress Party MCP,” said Group Village Headman Kachikopa.

Another chief, Village head Paulo, said the constituency is facing many problems including lack of clean water, Cholera and hunger. He asked Kabwila to focus on addressing such issues.