Boy with albinism still missing

The whereabouts of a 12 year old boy with albinism who went missing on Independence Day in Phalombe is still unknown, police have confirmed.

The boy Joseph Kachingwe hails from Lungazi village in the area of traditional authority Jenala in the district.

It is said that on 6th July this year the victim left home with his friends for Chiteketsa village to enjoy dances as part of celebrations that Malawi has clocked 54 years of independence.

However, it was noted that the boy never returned home on the day which made her mother to report the matter to the community policing officers who took the issue to Phalombe Police station.

Speaking in an interview on Monday evening, Police publicist in the district Innocent Moses said no progress has been made as the boy is yet to be found.

“We are yet to find him and at the moment I can also say that there are no arrests made,” Moses said in a telephone interview.

People with albinism in Malawi have been facing attacks in recent years because of misconceptions that their bones are worth millions of money and that they bring luck.