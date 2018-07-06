Devotion: Choose the right company

Proverbs 27 : 17 (NIV) ” As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.”

One of the secrets of success is the people that you associate with and that sharpen your life.

If you are in the wrong company and you listen to the wrong advice, your manner of life is going to be affected and soon you will be programmed for failure based on their input on your life.

Always walk with the wise and you will see how much impact that will have on your life. Proverbs 13 : 20 ” Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.”

The wise are those whose foundation is the Word of God(Matthew 7:24-27) and who do the Word and depend on the Word for their success(Joshua 1:8). The fools are the people who trust in themselves and act as if there is no God.

They depend much on human wisdom and gives you ungodly counsel that will lead to failure in life. Avoid them and don’t form a company with them. Only associate with them when you are preaching to them but don’t walk with them unless they have become wise.

Your association with the wrong company reprogrammes you and then ruin your character and manner of life. So avoid them before its too late.1 Corinthians 15 : 33 ” Do not be so deceived and misled! Evil companionships (communion, associations) corrupt and deprave good manners and morals and character.”

For success and prosperity choose the right companions. Psalms 1 : 1-3 “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the LORD, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.”

Confession

I will always walk in the right counsel. I am an associate with the wise. I will never walk with the wicked and ungodly. In Jesus Name. Amen

