Govt denies disarming JB’s bodyguards

Government has refuted reports that it ordered former President Joyce Banda’s bodyguards to surrender their guns to police.

The local press reported yesterday that government disarmed Banda’s security personnel.

But spokesperson for government Nicholas Dausi has described the reports as untrue saying

President Peter Mutharika’s admnistration cannot humiliate Malawi’s ex-presidents.

Dausi who is also Minister of Information then warned Malawians against spreading fake news.

Banda’s spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya also confirmed that his boss’ bodyguards have not been disarmed.

Banda who ruled Malawi from 2012 to 2014 is entitled to retirement benefits that includes a house, vehicles and security personnel.

Government already gave the former Malawi leader a house and it also pays her K1.1 million.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections next year and the former president is expected to be the torchbearer for her People’s Party.

Government has described as untrue stories circulating on social media that former President Joyce Banda’s security detail has been trimmed. Spokesperson for government and Minister of Information Nicolas Dausi said the current regime respects all former Heads of State and there is no way they can embarrass and humiliate them.

Dausi then warned those behind fabricating fake news that once caught they will be dealt with accordingly. Likewise, spokesperson for Joyce Banda Andekuche Chanthunya has denied telling the media that former president’s security is compromised. Chanthunya said Banda’s body guards have not been disarmed as claimed in one of the daily papers.