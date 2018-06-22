Police block Mia

As the run up to the 2019 polls get tighter, political activities are taking centre stage yet the Police are yet to be non-partisan.

Police in Blantyre on Thursday blocked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia from meeting vendors in the commercial city.

Reports reveal that armed police fired teargas at vendors from Blantyre market who had gathered for a meeting with Mia.

Mia and other MCP officials fled to their vehicles after Police had used teargas canisters on them.

The MCP vice president has since described the Polices action as being politically motivated. He further faulted the Police saying it was an undemocratic action to chase them away.

Meanwhile, Police are yet to comment on the matter.