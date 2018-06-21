Conjoined twins separated at Queens

A team of local surgeons has today successfully separated conjoined twins at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, QECH, in Blantyre.

The surgery, led by pediatric surgeon Dr. Eric Borgestein, was done at the newly built Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care Unit.

“Dr Borgestein and his pediatric surgical team have successfully separated the conjoined twins at Mercy James Centre #QECH. Operation went smoothly and the children are admitted in the Paediatric ICU,” the hospital tweeted.

Borgestein was born in Malawi and is a Professor of Surgery at the College of Medicine, a constituent college of the University of Malawi.

Pop star Madonna funded the construction of the Mercy James Institute which was opened in July last year. The unit is named after 11-year-old Mercy James whom Madonna adopted from Malawi.