Senegal carries Africa’s hope

Following their bright start to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Teranga Lions of Senegal have become the only hope for Africa.

Senegal is the only African team to have won a game at the ongoing global soccer tournament in Russia. Their victory came yesterday in their opening match against Poland as they won by two goals to one.

The positive result proved to be a massage on Africans’ hearts after four of the teams representing the continent – Nigeria, Egypt, Morroco, and Tunisia – started poorly.

Egypt are almost out of their tournament having lost their second game in the tournament. The return of their talisman Mohammed Salah did not have much impact on the pharaohs as they lost to Russia by three goals to one.

Egypt’s chances of progressing to the knockout round are very slim as that will require the minnows Saudi Arabia to beat Uruguay today.

Senegal just like three other African ambassadors are remaining with two games. Their remaining fixtures are against Colombia and Japan.

Their promising start has sent a wave of excitement across the continent. Senegal have united African nations.