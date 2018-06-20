Hoax: John Tembo not dead

A high flying social media storm that veteran politician John Tembo has died has been heavily condemned by family members.

On Tuesday evening, the Malawi social media squares were filled up with miscellaneous posts by distinct users of Facebook making claims that Tembo, who served as Malawi Congress Party President was no more.

The belief in the news was heightened by what Malawi24 monitored as continued posts in various groups and pages on Facebook.

But it is not true that Tembo, better known as JZU has died.

In fact his son, John Tembo Jnr made a strong condemnation of the hoax and the people that made the posts.

He said his father was in good health and that he had just finished watching with him the world cup match between Egypt and Russia- a match the hosts impressively beat the African side 3-1.

He has since asked God to ‘forgive them’ while calling the people behind the hoax as being ‘shortsighted’.

The 86 year old has since the 1960s been a key politician in Malawi, and he was a key figure in the regime of Hastings Banda (1964–1994).

He was replaced as President of the MCP in August 2013.