All set for EAM good news festival

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has organised a good news festival which will be held from 20th to 24th June at Mbowe filling station open ground in Lilongwe.

At the festival, preachers will focus on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. On each day, prayers will start at 4pm and end at 7pm.

Speaking at a press briefing at Sunbird Capital in Lilongwe, Evangelist Johannes Amritzer from Europe said the festival is for everyone regardless of denomination since the word of God is for all people.

Amritzer added that apart from preaching, they will also distribute glasses to people who are visually impaired including persons with albinism and provide shoes to orphans.

“We want to provide this medical service to people because we believe that God uses doctors to heal people, we will also provide funds to people so that they may start small scale businesses and we are expecting to do all of activities so that the Lord’s name should be glorified,” he said.

According to Amritzer, they have already started sending some evangelists to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ in other areas and they believe through the activities people will be restored.

He added that they want to break the chain of corruption and ask God for leadership in Malawi.

Pastors from various countries such as United States of America, Zambia and Malawi

will preach during the festival.

Various gospel artists including Great Angels Choir, Faith Mussa, Suffix and Julia Willkander from United States of America will perform.