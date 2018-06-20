Devotion: It’s a Yes to your prayer

1John 5:14-15. NET “And this is the confidence that we have before him: that whenever we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in regard to whatever we ask, then we know that we have the requests that we have asked from him.”

The opening scripture says that every prayer that is done accordingly to God’s will, He hears. And when He hears the prayer, we have confidence of getting what we have requested for. Which means every prayer which God hears is always a yes.

Asking according to His will is not an adjectival phrase but rather an adverbial phrase describing the way of asking not the thing that is being asked.

The scripture says anything can be asked but if its done according to His will he hears and once He hears, He grants you. One day Israel asked for a King and God wasn’t ready to give them one.

However they asked according to His will and He granted them even though it wasnt a proper thing for them.

In Christ you always get Yes when you know how to ask. 2 Corinthians 1:19-20 “For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was preached among you by us—by me, Silvanus, and Timothy—was not Yes and No, but in Him was Yes. For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us.”

So there is a NO answer with God. What you thought was a NO wasnt a NO. It was possibly that you asked wrongly and God didn’t hear. So He couldn’t answer what He never heard. So long as He hears, He answers. One of the right ways of asking is by Asking in the Name of Jesus and not through Jesus.

In the name of Jesus is using His authority whereas through Jesus is using Him as a channel which is wrong. Jesus Himself said so.John 16:26 “In that day you will ask in My name, and I do not say to you that I shall pray the Father for you.”

Confession

My prayer is getting results because I ask according to His will. No prayer is void. Am getting the right answers in the Name of Jesus.Amen

Get ready for a night of prayer this Friday.

+265 888 326 247 +265 99573 8098