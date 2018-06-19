Prophet promises to pay church members

If you solely seek spiritual needs at church, those days are about to be left behind as a South African based Malawian prophet has said he will be giving salaries to church members.

The prophet who is only identified as Scrafoc, his hip hop gospel trademark, has notified all would-be followers that the church is going to be launched soon. The development comes at a time when prophets are being criticized for abusing their ministries.

Currently based in the rainbow nation`s capital, Pretoria, the prophet has not revealed as to where he will first plant his church. However, reports show that after launching the church in South Africa, he will head home to establish its major branch.

According to the Prophet Scrafoc, paying church members is not meant to attract more people to his ministry but it is just an innocent gesture targeting those in need.

“We will be reaching out to the poor both in spirit and physically. People need more than just the word,” he was quoted as telling the media.

Other people wonder if the Malawian man wants to reach out to the people or use them for gaining music popularity. This follows reports that he plans to release an album, an indication that he is much into music than prophetic works.