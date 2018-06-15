Govt committed to supporting refugees

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security says it is committed to continue supporting refugees in the country.

Administrative and Operations Manager of RSD Unit in the ministry Hilda Kausiwa said government will continue to work hand in hand with organisations in addressing challenges that refugees are facing.

Kausiwa said refugees are human beings like anyone as such every Malawian should put their needs at heart.

She was speaking after a media workshop which United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) conducted at Mponela in Dowa district.

Speaking to reporters after the workshop, Senior Protection Officer for UNHCR Lisa Quarshie said the workshop was very relevant to media practitioners since it has reduced the gap of knowledge on issues concerning refugees.

“We believe that the news of refugees is significant as such we decided that sharing what we do with the media can be the best option so that the people out there can have a clear understanding of the refugees and be able associate with them,” he explained.

Quarshie explained that refugees have always been there as such their stories need to be understood by the public at large.

On challenges, Quarshie said they need funding to assist refugees to start small businesses so that the refugees can earn a living.

She also noted that the number of refugees is increasing as people are fleeing from countries such as Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo.

She however thanked government for the support that it has been rendering to the organisation despite being engulfed with many problems.

Currently, Malawi has 13,614 refugees and 22,966 asylum seekers at Dzaleka and Luwani camps.

Organisations that work with UNHCR include Plan Malawi, Malawi Red Cross Society and World Food Program.