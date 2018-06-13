Kalilani denies fundraising for DPP

Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani has distanced himself from people sending requests to businesses to assist the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with money for its convention.

A letter shared on social media yesterday purportedly signed by Kalilani asked companies, organisations and businesspersons to contribute a minimum of K4 million and maximum of K10million each for the convention.

Kalilani has however denied authoring the letter and has urged people in the country to report the thieves to police.

Writing on Facebook, the presidential spokesperson said he is not involved in organising the DPP convention which is expected to be held the month.

It has come to my attention that some conmen are using my name to steal from people in the guise of collecting contributions for the forthcoming coming DPP National convention. They are thieves. Apprehend them or report them to Police. My office and I are not in any way involved in the organization of the DPP convention. The letter is bogus, said Kalilani.