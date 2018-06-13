Teachers threaten to hold nationwide demo

Teachers have threatened to hold a nationwide demonstration to force government to give them their salaries arrears amounting to K1.7 billion.

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) Secretary General Charles Kumchenga told the local media that the teachers will put down their tools if they do not start receiving the money by the end of June.

We are talking about salaries which were supposed to be given to ODL 2 and IPTE 7 teachers. Government promised to pay them by end of May but this has not happened, said Kumchenga.

According to Kumchenga, the arrears date back to 2013.

However, Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Davies Saddo has revealed that government has given the money to councils to pay the teachers.

Saddo has advised the teachers to visit their councils to get information about the money.

We have cleared all bills which came to the treasury. May be the councils are still working on some transactions, said Saddo.