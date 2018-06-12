Chilima is the chosen one – Hollywood star

Malawi`s internationally recognised film actor has joined a bandwagon of people persuading the country`s Vice President Saulos Chilima to run for presidency in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Eugene Khumbanyiwa who is celebrated for starring in Hollywood blockbusters, has underscored that Chilima is the chosen one. In this respect, he has to answer the call of the people by representing them in the forthcoming elections.

“When you know you are the chosen one, but Goliath is busy running his mouth, keep your eyes on the prize. The youth needs you. Answer the call, sir: Malawi needs you!” Wrote Khumbanyiwa on Facebook .

Khumbanyiwa`s view has attracted mixed reactions from Malawians.

Denis Njoloma, in commenting on the movie star`s opinion said: “I agree with Eugene, its high time the youth took over, we are not leaders of tomorrow but now is the time.”

However, Martha Zimba differed with the actors view as she said: “Mr Khumbanyiwa you do not live in Malawi hence you are not in a better position to tell the world who Malawi needs.”

Since the deputy Malawi leader announced his departure from the ruling Democratic Progressive (DPP) on 6th June, Malawians have been eagerly waiting for his next step in politics.

A majority of youthful urban dwellers express support for Chilima through social media. Some analysts have argued that this should not be mistaken for national popularity for Chilima because most people who vote are in rural areas and cut off from the social media community.