Female aspirants vow to support each other

Female aspiring councillors and sitting councillors in Mzimba have pledged to support each other to ensure that more women are elected into decision making positions.

The politicians made the pledge at a meeting a NGO called Tovwirane organised on Monday.

The female councillors and aspirants made the vow after it was revealed that women do not support each other in society when one is contesting for a certain position.

The issue according to the councillors and aspirants has compromised greatly the 50-50 campaign as statistics show that out of 463 ward councillors in the country 52 are women.

One aspiring councillor Idah Tembo Shawa of Perekezi Ward in Mzimba said it is only togetherness among women that can promote and increase womens participation in key decision making positions.

“We must make sure that we support each other if we are to strive forward and improve womens participation in key decision making positions in the country,” said Shaba.

Project officer for Women Empowered for Leadership (WE4L) Cecilia Kachali pledged to support women and improve female representation in different decision making positions.

Speaking on behalf of political parties, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governor for Mzimba Solola Fikani Nyirenda stressed that measures are in place to help increase womens participation in different decision making positions.

Tovwirane Organisation with funds from Hivos is implementing the 50-50 campaign in three districts of Rumphi, Mzimba and Nkhatabay.