Man jailed for impersonating public officer

The Mzuzu Second Grade Magistrate court has sentenced a man to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour for impersonating a public officer.

The convict has been identified as Lucius Banda aged 27.

According to Mzuzu Police spokesperson Paul Tembo, the court heard through state Prosecutor Constable Charles Chilala that on 14th May, 2018 at around Kadikechi in Mzimba was impersonating an immigration officer.

Members of the general public tipped the Police who immediately instituted investigations leading to the arrest of the suspect.

He pleaded not guilty in court and the state paraded three witnesses who helped prove its case.

After the convict was found guilty, the state pleaded with the court to impose a stiff sentence as such cases are on the increase and that innocent people have been victims and in some instances robbed of their money and properties.

His Worship Fordwatch Nyamaza Mkandawire concurred with the state and then slapped Banda with a 30 month sentence to deter would be offenders.

Banda hails from Khwethemule village, T.A. Bvumbwe, Thyolo.