Man nabbed over drugs

Police in Dedza have arrested a drug store owner for being found in possession of government medical drugs without licence.

District deputy police publicist constable Cassim Manda has confirmed both seizure of drugs and arrest of the suspect.

Manda identified the suspect as Mayisoni Bandawe.

“Police arrested Bandawe after being tipped by well-wishers that the said drug store is selling government medical drugs,” he said.

He added that when police conducted the search, assorted drugs such as LA of over thousand, DCN, gentamicin, bactrim, A­spirin, albendazole including expired drugs were found.

Ina related development police have also arrested a 34 year old Jentala Tengani for possessing medical drugs without licence.

Tengani was arrested yesterday at Chiluzi trading centre during the operation.

Assorted medical drugs of thousands of kwacha were also seized.

Mayisoni Bandawe aged 39 hails from Mpezoli village T/A Mkalu in Chiradzulu while Jenitala Tengani aged 34 hails from Chimpando village Kasumbu village in Dedza district.

Dedza is one of districts where theft of drugs is common.

In 2016, police arrested three hospital personnel for selling government medical drugs.