Callista to sue Wa Jeffrey

Malawi ‘s former first lady Callista Mutharika has instructed her lawyers to sue Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the party’s secretary general Grazider Jeffrey for defamation over Jeffrey’s accusations that Callista killed her husband President Bingu wa Mutharika.

“I am very sad over these defamatory remarks and I will see to it that the law takes its course,” said Callista Mutharika.

Callista said she could not believe that Jeffrey would link her to the death of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, an allegation she made in the presence of President Peter Mutharika, brother to Bingu.

Mutharika, 78, died in on 5th of April in 2012 and was flown to South Africa despite being pronounced dead at Kamuzu Central Hospital as DPP attempted bar the then vice president, Joyce Banda, from becoming president. The party had, unsuccessfully, pleaded with the Malawi army to usurp the throne.

However, Joyce Banda lost to Peter Mutharika in a highly contested elections that were held 2 years later.

With daggers drawn between Saulos Chilima and Peter Mutharika

Last week, Callista a proponent of Saulos Chilima, apologised for the incumbent, President Peter Mutharika, who happens to be her brother in law. She said Mutharika is one of the worst leaders that Malawi has had.