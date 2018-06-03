Silver Strikers sink Nchalo United to close gap on leaders

Silver Strikers closed to within two points of TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets with a 1-0 win over Nchalo United at Kalulu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sensational striker Mphatso Phillimon scored the key goal for the Central Bankers, who remain in second place on the log and move to 16 points from 7 matches, two adrift of pace-setting Blantyre based giants but with a game in hand.

Nchalo, meanwhile, remain in 16th place in the standings with 4 points from 8 matches and they are winless in six matches.

The early minutes of the match were marked by a series of rough challenges especially in the middle of the park where Curthbert Sinetre and Young Chimodzi Jnr were operating for the two teams.

The hosts almost claimed the lead in the 17th minute, with Dave Chadewa unwittingly deflecting a left-flank cross toward goal off his thigh, but Silver Strikers goalkeeper Blessings Kameza reacted brilliantly to claw the ball away from danger.

The hosts had a goal disallowed by referee Evidence Kananji for offside.

In the second half, the Bankers were more offensive than the hosts and they almost got their opener six minutes into the half, with Jack Chiona getting away a low shot which was well saved by

Nchalo’s shot-stopper. Phillimon followed up to latch onto the rebound, but he blasted his effort away from the goal mouth.

However, the Bankers could not be denied this time around when goal poacher Phillimon opened the scoreline after the hour mark, 1-0.

The goal proved to be the last major highlight of the match, with Silver unable to add to their advantage and Nchalo powerless to find a way back into the match against the visitors’ resilient defence.

The win is a plus to the Bankers who are slowly climbing on the radar in the quest for championship.

As for the rookies, they are stuck at the bottom of the standings despite starting the league on a very high note.