Soldiers beaten

Masters Security have moved out of the danger zone in the TNM Super League following their 1-0 win over Mafco in a match played at Dedza Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

A solitary first half goal from a Nigerian, Babatude Adeboye, was enough to hand the Lilongwe based outfit maximum points which have seen them moving up to position 13 on the log table.

Masters’ Coach Abbas Makawa told the press after the match that the soldiers did not come to play football as his side lost two of his players on the pitch after sustaining injuries.

He then commended his boys for a gallant fight which at the end of the regulation time gave them a second victory in the top flight in their eight matches played so far.

“It was a good game, my boys came to play football but our friends seem that they didn’t come to play the game. We know that they are on the dangerous position like us but losing two men it wasn’t a good thing.

“It is very important that we should move out of the bottom as being the team which is in its second season while in the top flight, we will work hard,” said Makawa.

He however commended Adeboye for his good performance displayed and he said the forward just need to be polished up with two things so as to be better.

The result is Mafco’s third league defeat and Coach Mike Kumanga said it was not just their day as they are returning to Salima with a single point which they rectified on Saturday in a one all draw match with Blue Eagles.

“It was a good match though it was much physical as no one wanted to lose today considering positions which both us are and that’s how football is.

“We just need to accept the result. We are not happy collecting just a point in two matches isn’t a good thing. We’ll correct all the mistakes we have done and we are hoping to do better in the next match,” Kumanga said.

Mafco are now second from the bottom with six points from seven matches played and are just two points above Nchalo United who are holding the last position in the top tier.