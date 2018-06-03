Bank robbers get 12 years in jail

Two notorious criminals who have been robbing banks in the country have been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Their fellow criminal was handed a nine year sentence by the same Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court.

The three, Chande Saidi 22, Nix Frank Dauda 27 and Robert Kadzuwa 37 were arrested for robbing Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM).

They were already serving other sentences for bank robbery offences.

Presenting the matter before court, State Prosecutor Louis Makiyi said the three on 13th April, 2016 robbed the bank in Lilongwe off cash amounting to K16,240,350.

He added that Saidi and Dauda later escaped from Maula Prison where they were on remand leaving Robert Kadzuwa.

The escapees were arrested in Mangochi district after committing another bank robbery at NBS bank branch.

In his submission before sentencing, State Prosecutor Makiyi asked the court to impose a stiff custodial sentence considering the seriousness of the offence and that the convicts are not first offenders as they are currently serving a 22 year jail term each for similar offences.

He explained that in 2016, the convicts were sentenced to 8 years by Wyson Nkhata for bank robbery that took place at NBS bank Mangochi branch.

According to Makiyi, in the same year, Saidi and Dauda were sentenced to 10 years for another bank robbery that took place at Liwonde NBS bank branch before being sentenced to 4 years imprisonment with hard labour for attempted robbery that took place at Malawi Savings Bank Ntaja branch in Machinga district.

In mitigation, the convicts said they are now changed people and asked for consideration that the sentence should run concurrently with the sentences they are still serving.

Passing sentence on Thursday afternoon, Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha who is the Acting Chief Resident Magistrate for Zomba said the evidence tendered clearly showed that the crime committed was organized, and a considerable amount of cash has not been recovered despite the Police recovering a minibus which was bought from the proceeds of the robbery.

He therefore sentenced Chande Saidi and Nix Frank Dauda to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour each while Robert Kadzuwa was handed a 9 year jail term.

He said Chande Saidi and Nix Frank Dauda will start serving this sentence after completing the current 22 years custodial sentence which means they will be behind bars for 34 years.

On Robert Kadzuwa, Chiotcha said the sentence will start from April 22nd, 2016.

Chande Saidi comes from Ambali village, Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima district and Nix Frank Dauda comes from Bonongwe village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi district while Robert Kadzuwa comes from Dzungu village, Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.