Callista killed Bingu – Jeffrey

Despite doctors revealing that former head of State late Bingu wa Mutharika died of cardiac arrest, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey has claimed that former First Lady Callista Mutharika was responsible for the death of the former president.

Jeffrey told Malawians at a rally in Thyolo today that former first lady, Callista “killed” Bingu.

She added that Callista is bitter with President Peter Mutharika and wants him replaced as party president because he refused to give the former First Lady Ndata Farm.

“Anthu aku Thyolo ndati ndikuwuzeni, a Bingu anawapha ndi Mayi uja Callista (People from Thyolo let me tell you this Bingu was killed by that woman Callista),” said Jeffrey.

She then faulted people supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima saying they wanted ministerial positions.

Bingu died in 2012 while he was head of state for the republic of Malawi.

The ruling DPP is experiencing political whirlwind following Callista’s stance that Peter Mutharika is old to lead the party ahead of 2019 polls.

Callista’s opinion seems to have divided the party as some want Chilima while others want Mutharika to be the torchbearer in the forthcoming general elections.