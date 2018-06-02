Bullets fail to beat Karonga

Nyasa Big Bullets this afternoon drew 0-0 with minnows Karonga United.

The Blantyre giants returned home with a single point from their trip to the north.

The Super League leaders had the better chances of the game but failed to utilise them.

After the game, head coach for Karonga Christopher Nyambose said the hosts were the better side.

“Let me thank my side that we are now playing as planned.

“Sharing a point with Bullets to me is not a bad result since I knew that Bullets will come flat out in order to remain on top of the league but we played what we know best,” he said.

He added that his side will ensure that no visiting team collects maximum at Karonga Stadium.

Bullets coach Rodgers Yasin said his side missed a lot of chances.

“I am not here to blame anyone although we missed a lot of chances.

“But this is not the end of the league, we are going back with some lessons,” Yasin said.

Bullets have 18 points from 8 games and are still on top of the league while Karonga are on position 7 and have 10 points from 8 games.

In another Super League game today, Kamuzu Barracks beat Mzuni 1-0 through a Manase Chiyesa goal.