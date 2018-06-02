Mob destroys murder suspects houses

An angry mob in the commercial city of Blantyre has demolished eight houses belonging to murder suspects.

The eight suspects were arrested on allegations that they murdered Wilfred Kabotolo aged 73 last month.

According to the police, Kabotolos body was found in a decomposed state after he was reported to have gone missing.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chileka Police Spokesperson Grace Mwale said postmortem revealed that Kabotolo died of haemorrhage due multiple injuries from the head and chest.

“After investigations, we arrested eight people in connection to the murder, six people were released days later and that angered the community that decided to demolish houses for the eight suspects,” said Mwale.

Meanwhile police are investigating the matter.

Kabotolo was from Makwelani village, Traditional Authority (TA) Machinjiri in Blantyre.