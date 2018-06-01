FAM releases Airtel Top 8 semifinal dates, venues

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the Airtel Top 8 Cup semifinal fixtures dates, venues and kick-off times.

Unlike the quarterfinal matches which were played on a home and away basis, the semifinals have no second legs.

The first semifinal match between Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles will be played on 9th June at Bingu National Stadium while Nyasa Big Bullets and their rivals Be Forward Wanderers will tussle it out for a place in the finals on 16th June at the same venue.

“This serves to confirm that Airtel Top 8 fixtures for the semi-final matches are as follows: 9th June: Silver Strikers vs Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium.

“16th June: Nyasa Big Bullets vs Be Forward Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium,” reads a statement signed by the interim competitions manager Casper Jangale.

The Central Bankers are the current defending champions having defeated Wanderers 10-9 on post-match penalties during the inaugural year.