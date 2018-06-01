Roy View, Phexado lambast free shows

Musicians Roy View and Phexado have criticized the free show trend which is being encouraged by some gigantic figures in Malawi`s urban music.

After Fredokiss pioneered that fashion of music events, a number of top urban artists in the country are emulating him.

Roy View argues that free shows are instilling a certain mentality into people. He believes, that mentality will make it hard for the fans to attend music events which have the attachment of charges. Phexado concurs with him.

In his prophetic Facebook post made earlier this week, Roy who also happens to be a fashion designer speaks out his mind.

“10 years from now there will be only free shows in Malawi…People will get used to free Masintha ground shows you are instilling this mentality in fans slowly but surely,” he says.

In support of Roy`s view, Phexado cited a life experience regarding the effect of free shows on the receiving end.

“We once organised a free show ku (at) Area50 in 2016 the ground was fully parked we filled the available space and fans inafila heavy koma pano tikapanga show ya K500 dera lomweli fans simabwera kwambiri imati ikufuna ijaso yaulere (the multitude that turned up for the event enjoyed the moment but when we hold a music show at a charge of K500, people do not come) says Phexado

However the musicians at the center of the zero-charge shows claim such events will only be happening once in a blue moon. Tay Grin has joined the trend in celebration of his awards which come once in a while.

Some quarters have argued that if musicians have solid sponsorship for a music show, then they have liberty to throw it the way they want.