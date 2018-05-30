Chilima refused to disown movement

Vice President Saulos Chilima rejected President Peter Mutharika’s request to disown the Chilima Movement, a group supporting the vice president as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer for the 2019 elections.

According to the local media, Mutharika last week sent Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe, Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu and Education Minister Bright Msaka to meet Chilima over the DPP faction.

The three however failed to persuade the vice president to release a statement disowning the movement which has caused divisions in the DPP.

During the meeting, the ministers told Chilima that Mutharika is willing to maintain him as his runningmate in the 2019 elections.

Chilima however said he wanted to meet Mutharika to discuss the issues.

On Monday, Mutharika and his deputy met for over an hour. Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani confirmed that the meeting took place.

He said: “I can confirm that the VP came to see the President. Actually, this is not the first time he [the Vice-President] has come to meet the President. Every time he wants to see the President he comes.”

The meeting came days after Chilima condemned rampant corruption in government and warned that there will be divisions if the malpractice continues.

A faction in the DPP wants Chilima to be the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s elections but Mutharika insisted last month that he will represent the party in order to seek re-election.

Meanwhile, the DPP has announced that it will hold a convention to choose its torchbearer next month.