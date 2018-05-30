DPP to hold convention next month

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention is on the cards following communication from the party’s Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey.

In a press release today, Jeffrey has revealed that the party will hold its convention in June. This comes in the wake of calls from analysts and some members of the public.

However, date for the convention has not been announced. The statement indicates that information regarding the date will be communicated in due course.

“I, Honorable Grezeldar Jeffrey, MP, Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party, announce that the DPP will hold its convention in June, 2018. The date of the convention will be announced by the chairperson of the convention in due course,” reads the communication.

Malawians are eager to learn as to who will be DPP`s torchbearer in the 2019 tripartite elections, in the view of divisions in the party.

The ruling party has been divided into two camps with one faction supporting President Peter Mutharika while another is rallying behind Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.