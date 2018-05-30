Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and one of his critics Martins Antonio have agreed to end their enmity.

Antonio has buried the hatchet with Bushiri and the two have agreed to start working together.

“The two fell out after Prophet Bushiri made a prophecy concerning Antonio family, something which fazed the businessperson to start attacking the Prophet online.

“But the two have come together, offer apologies and both agreed on a way forward that is based on mutual understanding,” said Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

The Malawian-born preacher was, for the past years, a target of verbal attacks from various individuals mostly online.

Some accusations came from women who, according to Nyondo, also testified that they were bought to tarnish the image of the ECG leader.

This comes a few weeks after Bushiri dined with former adversary Prophet Mboro.