Man arrested for killing dogs

Police at Ndirande in Blantyre on Monday arrested a 40 year old man for killing his three dogs.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Blantyre police publicist, Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi who identified the suspect as John Gawanani Banda.

Nkhwazi said the suspect on the material day was preparing to take his five dogs to veterinary office at Blantyre Society for Protection and Care of Animals (BSPCA).

He said due to the fact that the dogs were becoming difficult to get them into the car, the man started kicking them with his boots before getting them on to the boot of the vehicle.

Upon arrival at the veterinary office in Blantyre, two female puppies were found dead due to fractured skull and spinal injury respectively.

One male puppy which had bleeding nose and mouth and a wound on pelvis was treated with pain relief medications but died Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Blantyre Society for Protection and Care of Animals reported the incident to Ndirande Police Sub – Station.

Acting on the report, Police arrested the suspect and charged him with cruelty against animals contravening section 3 (a)(b) Cap 66:01 of the Laws of Malawi.

He was released on police bail and is expected to appear before court any time soon to answer the charges.

John Gawanani Banda hails from Jumbe village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kapeni in Blantyre.